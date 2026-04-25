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Two Systems. One is Losing.
What Does Economic Regime Change Look Like?
Apr 25
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Susan Kokinda
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You Can't Fake a Factory: America is Building Again
The March jobs report hit like a thunderclap.
Apr 7
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March 2026
The Empire Strikes Out
When Trump and Putin Point to the Same Enemy
Mar 22
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Trump Flips the Geopolitical Chessboard
And Britain Finally Meets a War It Doesn't Like
Mar 7
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February 2026
Spanberger's Awkward History Lesson
The House That Slavery Built
Feb 25
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The Board of Peace versus Henry Kissinger
What the Empire Could Never Build
Feb 22
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The CFR Called it "Controlled Disintegration"
And Marco Rubio Just Called Them Out
Feb 16
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Five Decades on the Front Line
It's a good year to finish the American Revolution.
Feb 7
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© 2026 Susan Kokinda
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