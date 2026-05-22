This is what it looks like when when they have nothing left to hide.

“There is no credible law without effective enforcement, and on the international stage there is no effective enforcement without the United States.” — Lord McDonald, former Permanent Under-Secretary, UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office “The international rules-based order that we helped build together no longer works as it once claimed. We cannot restore that which no longer holds. Nostalgia is not a strategy. We have to take the sign down and build anew.” — Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada “American foreign policy seems to be moving back to an older tradition that is more nationalist.” — Lord Kim Darroch, former British Ambassador to Washington

Three statements. Three men who built and maintained the post-war order. All three saying the same thing.

The old order is over. American power was the only thing holding it up. And the United States is going home.

This is what an empire sounds like when it tells you the game is over.

The Lords Confess

Lord McDonald’s sentence is buried on page 42 of Adjusting to New Realities: Rebalancing the UK-US Partnership, the report released April 22nd by the House of Lords International Relations and Defence Committee. The launch was held at Chatham House under the eulogy, “The Not-So Special Relationship.” The committee is chaired by Lord Robertson, former Secretary-General of NATO. The membership reads like a roster of the British foreign-policy establishment.

McDonald was one of Britain’s senior-most career diplomat. And he is telling you, in writing, that the “rules-based international order” was never a system of rules. It was just American power, enforcing Britain’s Great Game. No effective enforcement without the United States. When America withdraws the enforcement, that version of the Game is over.

The man delivering the indictment of Trump at the launch was, fittingly, Lord Kim Darroch — once Sir Kim Darroch, Britain’s Ambassador to Washington until 2019, when his leaked cables called the Trump administration “inept and insecure” and exposed how he had been flooding the zone with anti-Trump operations across the capital. Trump demanded his removal. He resigned. Four months later the British establishment made him a Lord. Now he sits on the committee figuring out how to manage the Trump-led United States.

That “older tradition” he is naming is the American System — Lincoln, McKinley, the protective tariff, sovereign credit, domestic industry, foreign policy in service of American national interest. The tradition that built the most productive nation in history before the British soft-power apparatus put a different operating system on top of it.

Chatham House director Bronwen Maddox completed the confession. In a panel discussing King Charles’ visit to the U.S., she made this point about the phrase “special relationship:”

A phrase that Chatham House history has it was coined right here by us and our sister organization, the Council on Foreign Relations, when we were discussing the rise of America, the decline of Britain. …we’re proud of it.

McDonald on the enforcement. Darroch on the indictment. Maddox on the genealogy. The funeral, the autopsy, and the eulogy — held in one room.

What Allison Called an Anomaly

Maddox said it out loud because Chatham House and the CFR no longer need to hide it. So let’s name what they were hiding.

In the wake of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s reference to the “Thucydides Trap,” I looked in more detail at Harvard Professor Graham Allison’s Thucydides Trap thesis. He first floated it in a Financial Times article and then wrote a book in 2017. Allison, an acolyte of Henry Kissinger who was also trained at Oxford, put forward the argument that war is the historical default when a rising power challenges a dominant one. He shows 16 cases over the past 500 years of which 12 ended in war.

Here’s what’s wrong with Allison’s history.

His original example, the Peloponnesian War between Sparta and Athens came about because of Persian imperial manipulation. Read Plato’s dialogues carefully. I have. Allison took one sentence from the Greek historian Thucydides and turned it into a convenient construct. Not surprisingly, most of the Allison’s examples of “Thucydides Trap” wars in the past 200 years were actually brought about by British imperial manipulation, not some made-up construct.

But here’s the kicker. One of the exceptions where war didn’t break out was the period when the United States surpassed Great Britain across the late 19th and 20th centuries. Allison called it an anomaly.

It wasn’t an anomaly. It was exactly what Bronwyn Maddox just confessed about the “special relationship.” Notice her phrasing, “when we were discussing the rise of America, the decline of Britain.”

The British didn’t fight America because they didn’t need to. They captured the American foreign policy establishment from the inside — Chatham House, the Council on Foreign Relations, the Round Table, the Rhodes and Marshall Scholarship networks. Why fight a war you can win with an endowment? America never noticed the colonization because the colonization was hidden.

That hundred-year hidden hand is what Donald Trump is dismantling. McDonald, Darroch, and Maddox have now told you so on the record.

The Carney Doctrine: A Forty-Nation Rebrand in Daylight

So what does the operation look like when it can no longer operate in secret?

Last month, Toronto hosted the Global Progress Action Summit — forty-plus nations, co-hosted by the Center for American Progress and Canada 2020, headlined by Mark Carney, with Barack Obama delivering the opening banquet address and Alex Soros in attendance. The premise: assemble a global progressive opposition to Trump under what Carney’s foreign minister is now calling the “Carney Doctrine.”

Carney’s speech quoted above was the rebrand in real time: nostalgia is not an option, take the sign down and build anew.

One most revealing voices at that meeting was Patrick Gaspard — Obama’s national political director, former head of Soros’s Open Society Foundations, now president of the Center for American Progress. Gaspard framed the summit’s purpose as preparing for “the moment after the interregnum.”

Interregnum. The space between two reigns. They believe Trump is a four-year gap before some version the old order resumes. They are coordinating across forty countries, in public, on the bet that they will reclaim the American presidency in 2028 and the machine will “snap back.”

This is what the network looks like when forced into daylight. Soros money, Obama personnel, Canadian leadership, Davos vocabulary.

But the takeover model only ever worked when it was invisible. Capture is more efficient than war — but only as long as the capture stays hidden. The moment Americans recognize that Chatham House, the CFR, the Marshall Scholarship, and the Center for American Progress are nodes of one network running one operation across two centuries, the leverage collapses.

The British captured America because no one was looking.

Now everyone is looking. Lord McDonald has admitted the enforcement. Lord Darroch has named the indictment. Bronwen Maddox has published the genealogy. Patrick Gaspard has called Trump an interregnum. Mark Carney has stood on a Toronto stage and announced the rebrand. None of that is the behavior of a winning side.

The hidden hand is no longer hidden. That is not a setback for Donald Trump. That is the victory itself.