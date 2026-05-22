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Susan’s Substack

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Silent scorn
May 22

Amazing look at the inner workings of the old guard. I wonder how they reacted to the “Donroe Doctrine”. Marco Rubio with his family background and fluent Spanish combined with calm demeanor was a masterful choice for Secretary of State. The western hemisphere is coming together. England fooled us into thinking we were free for way too long. As a side note, the fact that the Hormuz strait initially closed because England withdrew their insurance was an eye opener for many. Thank you for this piece.

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William Pritting
May 22Edited

Excellent and enlightening article that will be shared often to educate the youth who have not been taught America’s and the world’s true history. Thank you!

Thanks to Substack and X “We the People” can reveal and share all of the history that “the powers who shouldn’t be” tried to keep us from ever knowing.

The British began their campaign of controlling the content and dissemination of news and information at the 1909 Imperial Press Conference.

The origin of the Anglo-American Deep State Establishment began with the death of Cecil Rhodes in 1902 and the implementation of his Last Wills that resulted in the creation of the Anglo-American Pilgrims Society in 1902, the British Imperial Press Conference of 1909, the creation of the Round Table Movement in 1910 which led to the creation of the British Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House) in 1920 and its U.S. subsidiary, the Council on Foreign Relations in 1921.

https://canadianpatriot.org/2022/01/27/origins-of-deep-state-part1/

https://stovouno.org/2019/02/21/how-cecil-rhodes-fathered-the-modern-globalist-movement-timeline/

https://aim4truth.org/2019/09/13/origins-of-fake-news/

https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2022/07/lillian-scott-troy-1882-1964-unsung.html

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1912-02-17-The-24-step-Pilgrims-Society-Corp-Imperial-Fed-Strat-to-Return-America-to-British-Rule-by-Lillian-Scott-Troy-by-Hon-J-Thorkelson-MN-1940-SF-Leader-GPO-George-Mason-Feb-17-24-1912.pdf

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1940-08-19-GPO-CRECB-1940-pt-17-v86-1-Steps-Toward-British-Union-a-World-State-and-International-Strife-PTS-I-IX-Remarks-of-Hon-J-Thorkelson-MN-House-of-Reps-Gov-Printing-Off-Aug-19-1940.pdf#page=15

https://isgp-studies.com/pilgrims-society-us-uk

https://watch.pairsite.com/pilgrim.html

http://www.truedemocracy.net/hj31/37.html

As Hillary Clinton once confessed, the State Department gets its marching orders from the Council on Foreign Relations. Well, the U.S. CFR gets its marching orders from its parent the British Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House), and now there is a European Council on Foreign Relations to implement Britain’s RIIA’s foreign policies.

https://www.weforum.org/organizations/european-council-on-foreign-relations-ecfr/

The origins of the British RIIA and U.S. CFR:

https://substack.com/@william3n4z2/note/c-194825038?r=1kb28q&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

In addition to the British RIIA and CFR coalition there also exists The British Five Eyes Intelligence Alliance

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=five+eyes+intelligence+alliance&t=h_&ia=web

The goal of George Soros’ Open Society is to instigate “The Great Collapse of Society” so that the Globalists can then “Build Back Better” their quest to restore the feudal order.

https://substack.com/@william3n4z2/note/c-230562072?r=1kb28q&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

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