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Sarah
Jun 23

These men: Scott Bessent, Kevin Warsh, Marco Rubio, are key historic figures as they help President Trump write another 250 years of The United States of America at the helm of global leadership, prosperity, and freedom.

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DDForTruth
Jun 23

Funny how the British System of Systems says, "People? What people?" and the American system being fully restored is "Of The People, By The People, For The People."

Debt Slaves vs Free Sovereigns.

Thanxs Susan

Much Love

💞

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