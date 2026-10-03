Susan’s Substack

Susan’s Substack

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Franz Glaus's avatar
Franz Glaus
8dEdited

The globalists are Central Casting on a stage at this point, the Team took them out a decade ago. It wouldn't have been possible to unrig the Hildabeast election otherwise.

The most dangerous thing the individual faces is his own ignorance. The Team knows this so they are helping the ignorant lose their ignorance as gradually as necessary to avoid losing the soul.

The intelligence, compassion and power required to do this can be defined as the Mind of God.

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Doug Ross's avatar
Doug Ross
8dEdited

Perfectly stated. For those who need a reminder of how much has been accomplished (based upon Jeff Childers' original list):

They Buried Trump’s Accomplishments So We Drew Them

https://directorblue.substack.com/p/they-buried-trumps-accomplishments

One thing to add: Trump Accounts. I believe these could turn into a way to eliminate the income tax through golden shares in the dozens of companies the U.S. has strategic stakes in (e.g., Intel). If the AI abundance thesis pans out, each American citizen could have a piece of a fast-growing portfolio.

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