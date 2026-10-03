“They’re waiting to see how I do in the midterm election. … I gave absolutely no credence and will not give credence to the election when it comes to Iran. It doesn’t even enter my mind. The only thing that does is that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.”

President Trump said that on September 22, from the podium of the United Nations General Assembly. Every Washington consultant believes a president six weeks out from a midterm should base every action on how it will affect November. Trump said the opposite, and he said it to the whole world. He will not let the election calendar dictate whether Iran gets a bomb.

That is not indifference. What he is saying is that the people trying to wait him out (Tehran, Ottawa, the Democratic Party, the City of London) are playing a short game, and he isn’t.

“Given only a short time”

Earlier in the same speech, Trump said something even more important:

“Every leader in this room and your great leaders, many great leaders, I know all of you very well, but they know that given only a short time to make this world better, safer, and more prosperous for our children, for the people on Earth, we have to take advantage of it. As President of the most extraordinary nation in history, I have no interest in leaving dangers to grow for another day.”

Given only a short time. Each of us is only here a short time, and a presidency is shorter still. The real question about a life, or about an administration, is what it leaves behind for the people who come after.

That’s the identity of a producer, of someone who knows that they can act on the world, improve it, and leave something better for our posterity.

The Empire wants you to think like a consumer, at the mercy of a globalist market that sets prices behind closed doors on London exchanges or of a green agenda which shuts down energy supplies to save the planet. The Empire is counting on people accepting their status as consumers or victims or losers. As Scott Bessent once said, the Democrat Party strategy is to compensate the loser. That Democrat strategy is in full swing in the midterms.

The pain machine

What they want you thinking about is the price at the pump. And they want you to think it is Donald Trump’s fault.

They want you to forget the Democrats’ war on fossil fuels, how many refineries have been shut down by Obama and Biden and Gavin Newsom.

They want you to ignore the fact that every Administration until now has allowed the IRGC to continue extracting a “terror premium” over oil coming out of Iran.

They want you to ignore the Obama Administration’s role overthrowing the legitimate government of Ukraine in 2014 which built up to the events of this summer – NATO puppet Zelensky bombing Russian oil refineries and driving up the price of diesel.

Those prices hurt. Nobody has to invent them. The game is to exploit it, time it, and block every fix, and then hand you a sticker. That last part is literal. In Michigan, where gas hit $4.93, Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed went around slapping Trump “I did that” stickers on gas pumps with Kamala Harris at his side.

Then there is the northern front. Canada. Central bank veteran and current Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney walked out of U.S. trade talks in August, on the verge of a deal. It had nothing to do with economics. His Industry Minister let the cat out of the bag,

“We’re also targeting products that will target states in the US. And so, we’re being wise and strategic to put political pressure.” – Melanie Joly press conference, August 25, 2026

Presidential trade counselor Peter Navarro saw it and called the Canadians on it.

“Memo to Canada: You cannot do that. That game is up and if you interfere in our elections in Maine or Michigan you will pay even more dearly.”

So, the question in this election is how do you see it. A consumer asks, why does gas cost so much? A producer asks, where is the gasoline made, and who stopped it being made? Or why are so many of our supply chains dependent on imports from abroad?

And most important—is someone doing something about it?

The Future is Being Built

The answer is simple. Yes, someone is doing something about it, and it is Donald Trump. His entire government has been committed to reshoring American industry and recreating a middle class in the U.S. And it is just beginning to bear fruit.

On September 15, the Census Bureau, which nobody would call a Trump campaign office, reported that real median household income hit $87,460 in 2025.

Now one of the big Democrat talking points is that Trump only benefits the billionaires. Well, look at what is happening to the poverty levels.

And here is what is fueling it. Manufacturing. The Administration is rolling out a new manufacturing win almost every day. Mesabi Metallics building the largest steel plant in American history, at least 1,750 jobs. A new shipyard in Brownsville, TX which will employ 10,000 people. Submarines, nuclear plants, chips, rare earth processing, reshored auto manufacturing. And most of that does not yet show up in the jobs numbers. But here’s what does. The direction.

Look at these two charts from the BLS. The first one shows the manufacturing employment trajectory under Biden (after the post-COVID “recovery” bump). It took a year into Trump’s second Presidency to begin to turn it around.

The second one is the same chart, but zooms in on the past year as the effect of Trump’s reindustrialization policy begins to take hold in terms of jobs. Look at how brief the disruption of the Iran conflict was on jobs — two months, from March to May. The underlying strength of a substantive and durable policy of physical growth kicked in quickly.

That is the real story. Even with the disruptions caused by that conflict, Donald Trump and his team are building something real. And the impact goes beyond the paycheck. In Brownsville, TX, Vice President Vance said, “10,000 sons and daughters will see mom and dad go to work with purpose.”

The Revolution is Real. Vote for It

Nobody can put any of this on a gas-pump sticker. A steel mill takes years and a shipyard is built for a generation. None of that pays off by November 3. That’s the point.

The Empire’s whole midterm play rests on one bet: that you will judge the first 21 months of revolution by the price of a gallon of diesel in October, a price driven by a war, by strikes on Russian refineries, by twenty years of California policy, and by a Canadian prime minister targeting Michigan and Ohio. They are betting that you think like a consumer, someone things happen to.

Trump is betting the other way. He’s counting on the machinist in Iowa, the welder in Brownsville, the trucker who knows exactly why diesel costs what it does, and the grandmother who wants her grandchildren to inherit an America that makes things. Those are the people with a producer’s identity, a human identity, who think about what we are building for the future and not just what it costs today.

Trump isn’t playing for November, and neither should you. We’re only here a short time, so vote for what will still be standing when we’re gone.