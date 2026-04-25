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Joe Kronner's avatar
Joe Kronner
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I love your work Susan!

I have known since early in my awakening journey that the DS Rat Bastard's fiat system had to be removed and replaced. Prior to Trump 2.0 I was very concerned that it was going to happen in a way that could be very disruptive to our daily life, now you lay out the core principles Trump 2.0 is using to change financial flow that will feed into transforming money. Trump 2.0 Plan is brilliant.

Thanks for your analysis.

God Wins!

God Bless!!!

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William Pritting's avatar
William Pritting
3dEdited

THE EVOLUTION OF GLOBALISM:

https://substack.com/@william3n4z2/note/c-228681601?r=1kb28q&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

From the British Empire’s machinations to reconquer the USA to the UN-WEF Partnership of 2019

The plot to abolish the USA as an independent sovereign nation, to abolish the U.S. Constitution, and to subordinate Americans, at first back under the British Empire, and now under the dictates of the Globalist’s minions at the UN-WEF, has been in effect ever since Cornwallis surrendered to Washington at Yorktown.

The modern era of Britain’s machinations to reunite the USA back under British control began in 1902 with the death of Cecil Rhodes and implementation of his Last Wills that resulted in the creation of the Anglo-American Pilgrims Society (1902) and then the British Imperial Press Conference (1909). The British had long ago taken control over the Democratic Party (see August Belmont - Rothschild agent in U.S.), and with the assassination of McKinley, the British took control over the Republican Party through their puppets, Teddy Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson. The British used the Democratic Party to champion socialism and the Republican Party to champion fascism. Trump has broken the British Globalist’s control over the U.S. government with his MAGA Party that champions Nationalism and Capitalism.

Why the British Kill American Presidents

https://blog.algora.com/2019/05/04/why-the-british-kill-american-presidents-2

JFK Vs. The Empire

https://patriot-project.weebly.com/anton-chaitkin.html#.Y5ZZjeROklR

Treason in America

by Anton Chaitkin

https://a.co/d/0aYkYBVl

How Andrew Jackson Destroyed the United States

https://william3n4z2.substack.com/p/how-andrew-jackson-destroyed-the?utm_source=direct&r=1kb28q&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=post%20viewer

How the British Caused the American Civil War

Britain's Scheme to Partition and Recolonize America in the 1860s

https://richardpoe.substack.com/p/how-the-british-caused-the-american

How the British Invented Globalism

Modern globalism was born in Victorian England. The plan was to merge the British Empire and the United States into a single superstate.

https://richardpoe.substack.com/p/how-the-british-invented-globalism

How the British Sold Globalism to America

The Secret History of the Council on Foreign Relations and the Anglo-American Empire

https://richardpoe.substack.com/p/how-the-british-sold-globalism-to

How Cecil Rhodes Fathered the Modern Globalist Movement: a Timeline

https://stovouno.org/2019/02/21/how-cecil-rhodes-fathered-the-modern-globalist-movement-timeline/

The Anglo-American Pilgrims Society (1902):

https://isgp-studies.com/pilgrims-society-us-uk

https://aim4truth.org/2019/08/07/the-pilgrims-society-enemy-of-humanity/

https://watch.pairsite.com/pilgrim.html

http://www.truedemocracy.net/hj31/37.html

The British Imperial Press Conference (1909):

https://aim4truth.org/2019/09/13/origins-of-fake-news/

https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2019/09/the-secret-plot-in-1909-by-anglo.html

https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2022/07/lillian-scott-troy-1882-1964-unsung.html

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1912-02-17-The-24-step-Pilgrims-Society-Corp-Imperial-Fed-Strat-to-Return-America-to-British-Rule-by-Lillian-Scott-Troy-by-Hon-J-Thorkelson-MN-1940-SF-Leader-GPO-George-Mason-Feb-17-24-1912.pdf

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1940-08-19-GPO-CRECB-1940-pt-17-v86-1-Steps-Toward-British-Union-a-World-State-and-International-Strife-PTS-I-IX-Remarks-of-Hon-J-Thorkelson-MN-House-of-Reps-Gov-Printing-Off-Aug-19-1940.pdf#page=15

August Belmont

Flamboyant Banker Influenced Business and Politics in Gilded Age New York

https://www.thoughtco.com/august-belmont-1774024

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