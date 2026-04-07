Susan’s Substack

Susan’s Substack

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OlderMaybeWiser's avatar
OlderMaybeWiser
Apr 7

Meanwhile, Canada is cutting its own proverbial throat to spite Trump.

Selling out to the Chinese while also preventing its own country from profiting from its vast wealth.

It’s managed decline by the Liberal party as they loot the country.

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Terry 440's avatar
Terry 440
Apr 7

I\nLove your reporting thank you Susan.

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