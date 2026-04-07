Time to turn the lights back on

The March jobs report hit like a thunderclap. 178,000 new jobs — against expectations of 60,000. Unemployment down to 4.3%. Manufacturing added 15,000 jobs. Private sector: 186,000.

Right on cue, the skeptics lined up. “These numbers always get revised.” “Wait for the correction.” “It’s a blip.”

Here’s the problem with that argument: you can’t revise a factory into existence.

As Peter Navarro pointed out days before the jobs report landed, the ISM manufacturing index hit 52.7 in March (the base-line index is 50, anything over that is expansion). This is the third straight month of expansion, the highest reading in over three years.

Then Navarro got into the details:

And the internals make the point even clearer. New orders came in at 53.5. Production rose to 55.1. Supplier deliveries jumped to 58.9. Read together, those numbers tell a straightforward story. Demand is improving. Output is rising. Activity is picking up across the industrial economy.

Those aren’t revisions waiting to happen. Those are physical facts.

And those physical facts are piling up. On the April 2 anniversary of Liberation Day, the White House released some of the highlights of President Trump’s tariff policies.

And the trade deficit, the achilles heel of our economy, has been slashed. The goods trade deficit with China is down over 30%, and the EU down nearly 40%. President Trump celebrated it in a post declaring, “Not only were the jobs numbers GREAT yesterday, 178,000 new jobs, but the TRADE DEFICIT was down 55%, the biggest drop in history. THANK YOU MR. TARIFF!”

It was one year ago last week — April 2, 2025, Liberation Day — that President Trump liberated the United States from what the White House called the “illusion of free trade.” But it was worse than an illusion. Secretary of State Rubio said it directly at the Munich Security Conference:

Deindustrialization was not inevitable. It was a conscious policy choice — a decades-long economic undertaking that stripped our nations of their wealth, of their productive capacity, and of their independence.

For fifty years, the system that Rubio called a “conscious policy choice” (and what the Council on Foreign Relations called “controlled disintegration” back in 1977) systematically drained the productive capacity of the United States. Manufacturing went from 31% of jobs to 8%. The financial sector metastasized. Wall Street devoured Main Street. Two incomes replaced one, and families still couldn’t get ahead.

But here’s what the pundits and pollsters don’t want you to think about: a structural transformation of the economy doesn’t kick in overnight.

Trump inherited decades of deindustrialization. And that’s the economy CNN is polling about when it breathlessly reports that Trump’s economic approval rating has hit a “new low.” They want you living in the gap between the physical rebuilding that’s underway and the pain that fifty years of looting left behind. They’re banking on your impatience.

Don’t take the bait.

If destroying the industrial economy was a choice, then rebuilding it is also a choice. And that’s exactly what’s happening.

And this is being driven by a reversal in capital flows — money moving off the speculative sidelines and into physical production.

$17 trillion (and counting) in economic investment, much of it in manufacturing and infrastructure, coming from foreign countries as a result of the President’s trade deals. These are direct investments in the real economy, not the Fed pumping more money into the financial bubble.

AI hyper-scalers are pledging trillions to build the power plants their data centers need — not wind, not solar, but baseload 24/7 power requiring hundreds of thousands of tradesmen and engineers.

The Critical Minerals Ministerial brought 54 countries together to take commodity pricing away from City of London speculators and build nationally-anchored supply chains.

Project Vault created a $12 billion strategic stockpile to put a price floor under minerals so that Chinese dumping can’t kill American investment before it starts.

Every lever is pulling in the same direction: defense contractors told to reinvest profits instead of buying back stock, the tax code rewarding factory construction over financial engineering, antitrust pressure on the monopolists. This is the American System — Hamilton, Lincoln, McKinley — being restored in real time.

Examples of manufacturing revival as of 2025

As one Fox panelist put it after the jobs report: employers are not reacting to a quarter. They’re making bets on a new American economy. They believe Trump is right.

A nation of consumers is an economic colony. A nation of producers is sovereign. That transformation — from colony back to sovereign republic — is what you’re watching right now. It doesn’t happen overnight. The British free trade system took fifty years to hollow us out. The rebuilding won’t happen in one jobs report.

But the direction has changed. And in manufacturing, direction is everything.

Thanks for reading.

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